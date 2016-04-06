BRIEF-UK's CMA says not to probe Stanley Black-Newell deal further
April 11 UK's Competition and Markets Authority(CMA):
April 6 Moody's:
* Interest-only mortgage limits will benefit Swedish banks and covered bonds
* Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority's proposed amortisation rule would reduce credit risk over time, help curb household indebtedness
* Amortisation rule will not be sufficient to mitigate challenges of increased indebtedness Source text for Eikon:
April 11 UK's Competition and Markets Authority(CMA):
MOSCOW, April 11 Russia saw a net capital outflow of $15.4 billion in the first quarter of 2017, the same amount as in the whole of 2016, the central bank data showed on Tuesday.