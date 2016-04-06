April 6 Verizon Communications Inc
* Verizon, Dreamworks animation, Hearst and awesomenesstv to
redefine premium mobile video
* Entered into an agreement to purchase an approximate 24.5%
stake in AwesomenessTV
* Upon completion of this transaction, AwesomenessTV
multi-platform media company will be valued at approximately
$650 million
* Dreamworks animation, which acquired AwesomenessTV in
2013, will remain co's majority stakeholder with about 51%
ownership of outstanding shares
* Hearst will own remaining 24.5% in AwesomenessTV
* Brian robbins , AwesomenessTV founder and CEO, and Brett
Bouttier , AwesomenessTV's president, will continue to lead
company
* Also entering into deal with AwesomenessTV to create
first-of-its-kind premium short-form mobile video service
featuring leading talent in front of and behind camera
* Liontree advisors llc acted as advisor to verizon, j.p.
Morgan securities llc advised dreamworks animation
* New service will operate as a new and independent brand,
and feature premium transactional content
* New mobile service will launch as part of go90 offering
and verizon will fund initiative through a multi-year agreement
with AwesomenessTV
* New premium content service will initially be exclusive to
verizon platforms in us, while AwesomenessTV will retain right
to sell content in rest of world
* Parties currently expect that transaction will be
completed within next 60 days
