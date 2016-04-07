China's HNA offers to buy Singapore's CWT for $1bln
HONG KONG, April 9 China's HNA Holding Group Co. said it would make an offer to acquire Singapore-listed logistics firm CWT Ltd for $1 billion.
April 7 Akelius Residential Property publ AB :
* Sells 4,300 apartments in the west of Sweden
* Has entered into agreement to sell 119 properties in Gothenburg area
* Value is 5 billion Swedish crowns ($614.46 million)
* Properties are bought by Willhem
* Possession takes place in September
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1372 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
DELHI, April 9 Chinese navy ship supported by an Indian navy helicopter thwarted an attack on a Tuvalu-flagged merchant ship by suspected Somali pirates, India's defence ministry said on Sunday.