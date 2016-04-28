BRIEF-Japan Feb unadjusted current account surplus 2.81 trln yen
* Japan Feb unadjusted current account balance +2,813.6 billion yen - mof (Reuters poll: +2615.6 billion yen) Further coverage: (Reporting By Minami Funakoshi)
April 28 S&P
* Ratings on Mongolia affirmed at 'B/B'; outlook stable
* Ratings on Mongolia reflect our assessment of the country's weak economic prospects, public finances, and balance of payments Source - bit.ly/1qXfW7R (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
HONG KONG, April 10 Asian stocks are set for a cautious start on Monday as increased geopolitical risks combined with expensive valuations prompt investors to shun risky assets in favor of safe-haven bets such as government debt.