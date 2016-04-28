UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 28 Tokmanni Group Oyj IPO-TOKMAN.HE:
* Says final offering price in the company's IPO has been set at 6.70 euros per share
* Says offering was well over-subscribed
* Offering consists of 9,227,621 existing shares
* Offering price corresponds to an equity value of about 394 million euros ($447.03 million)for Tokmanni
* If over-allotment option is exercised in full, offering comprises in total 27,079,625 shares
* Total value of offering, assuming that over-allotment option is exercised in full, amounts to about 181 million euros
* Cidron will remain largest shareholder in Tokmanni and will hold about 42 percent of shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8814 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.