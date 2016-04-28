EU mergers and takeovers (April 7)
BRUSSELS, April 7 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
April 28 Time Warner Cable Inc
* Says "We now await the decision of the FCC and the California PUC" - Conf call on Charter merger
* Says "We expect the merger to close next month" - Conf call on Charter merger
* Says "Best organic residential revenue growth in 7 years" - Conf call Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
BRUSSELS/LONDON, April 7 The European Commission cleared Rupert Murdoch to take over pay-TV group Sky on Friday, leaving a British investigation into the impact on the country's media landscape as the only remaining hurdle for the $14.5 billion deal.