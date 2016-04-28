April 28 Twintec AG :

* Wins series order from Turkish OEM manufacturer for the off-road area

* Will deliver first diesel particulate filter systems from Q4 2016

* Contract will be partcially accretive to revenue and earnings already this year

* From 2017 planned sales volume amounts to about 1.0 million euros ($1.13 million) per annum and from 2018 should reach a size of three to four million euros annually Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8818 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)