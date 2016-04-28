UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 28 Twintec AG :
* Wins series order from Turkish OEM manufacturer for the off-road area
* Will deliver first diesel particulate filter systems from Q4 2016
* Contract will be partcially accretive to revenue and earnings already this year
* From 2017 planned sales volume amounts to about 1.0 million euros ($1.13 million) per annum and from 2018 should reach a size of three to four million euros annually Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8818 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.