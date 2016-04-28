April 28 Viacom Inc
* Viacom says process of identifying minority investor in
Paramount is continuing and on track to secure deal by end of
June -earnings conf call
* Viacom says expects Paramount Studio to generate loss
fiscal 2016, given first half performance -earnings conf call
* Viacom says for fiscal 2016 year, continue to expect
growth in affiliate revenue to be in the low to midsingle digit
range -earnings conf cal
* Viacom says expect marketing expense to be higher in the
june quarter -earnings conf call
* If Viacom had not reduced ad loads, domestic ad sales
would have been down just 3 percent in qtr -Viacom COO Tom
Dooley on conference call
* Viacom says chose to withhold Nickelodeon Network "for
now" from Dish's sling platform -conference call
* Viacom says winnowed down potential Viacom investors from
over 40 to a "handful", seeing "strong interest" for paramount
-conf call
