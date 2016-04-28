April 28 Viacom Inc

* Viacom says process of identifying minority investor in Paramount is continuing and on track to secure deal by end of June -earnings conf call

* Viacom says expects Paramount Studio to generate loss fiscal 2016, given first half performance -earnings conf call

* Viacom says for fiscal 2016 year, continue to expect growth in affiliate revenue to be in the low to midsingle digit range -earnings conf cal

* Viacom says expect marketing expense to be higher in the june quarter -earnings conf call

* If Viacom had not reduced ad loads, domestic ad sales would have been down just 3 percent in qtr -Viacom COO Tom Dooley on conference call

* Viacom says chose to withhold Nickelodeon Network "for now" from Dish's sling platform -conference call

* Viacom says winnowed down potential Viacom investors from over 40 to a "handful", seeing "strong interest" for paramount -conf call Further company coverage: [ VIAB.O] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)