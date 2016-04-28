April 28 Paragon Shipping Inc
* Paragon Shipping Inc. announces recent developments on its
debt agreements, newbuilding contracts and other corporate
actions
* In relation to unsecured notes due 2021, will not proceed
with interest payment, due on may 15, 2016 , due to lack of
liquidity
* Entered agreement with Jiangsu Yangzijiang shipbuilding to
extend deliveries of three Kamsarmax newbuilding drybulk
carriers
* Co, CEO, interim CFO filed law suit against tradewinds,
financial reporter, Joe Brady stamford for defamation damages
* Discharged from all of its obligations under pik note as
per agreement with Bank Of Ireland
