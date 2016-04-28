Federal Reserve approves United Bankshares buyout of Cardinal Bank
WASHINGTON, April 7 The Federal Reserve on Friday said it approved a buyout of Cardinal Financial Corp of McLean, Virginia, by United Bankshares Inc of Charleston, West Virginia.
April 28 National Holdings Corp
* Says would be responsible for a termination fee of $1.8 million if the merger agreement is terminated
* Says Fortress would be responsible for a termination fee of $4.4 million if the merger agreement is terminated
April 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday: