April 28 Raytheon Co
* Says Middle East and North Africa customers continuing to
look past near term volatility in oil prices and are investing
in addressing rapidly evolving threat environment
* Says expects full year 2016 share buyback to be
approximately same as 2015 levels
* Says in March, board voted to amend co's bylaws to
implement proxy access providing shareholders with a process to
include nominees in the co's annual meeting
* Says expect IDS sales to increase through the year as some
international patriot programs continue to ramp up
* Says sees opportunity for upside for 2017 margins from
2016 levels
* Says sees Q2 eps from continuing operations in range of
$1.51 to $1.56
* Says sees Q2 sales to be just under $5.7 billion-$5.8
billion range
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.59 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue view $5.92 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says volume in missile systems business is sustainable
through 2016 and into next year
* Says disappointed with Q1 charges in missile systems and
IDA businesses, but don't see any significant financial
exposure going forward
* Says not assumed additional recovery of Q1 charge in IDS
business in 2016 outlook
* Says sees margin in IDS biz improving through 2016, partly
driven by improvement in business mix of some larger
international programs
* Says, overall, sees margins improving in Q2, and in H2,
primarily as co progress through program life cycles on some of
more recent awards
