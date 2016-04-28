April 28 National Oilwell Varco
* National Oilwell Varco Inc CEO says "we reduced our
workforce by nearly 6000 employees during the first quarter of
2016" - conf call
* National Oilwell Varco CFO says "we anticipate working
capital will continue to be source of cash as revenues move
lower" - conf call
* National Oilwell Varco CFO says "we expect face of cash
flow generation to slow relative to the past two quarters" -
conf call
* National Oilwell Varco CFO says "for the second straight
quarter, we received no new rig orders" - conf call
