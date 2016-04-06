Activist Elliott rejects BHP criticism of restructuring plan
LONDON, April 11 Hedge fund Elliott said on Tuesday it struggled to understand the "dismissive and premature nature" of BHP Billiton's response to a restructuring plan it had proposed.
April 6 Spie SA :
* Spie UK awarded Touchwood Shopping Centre maintenance contract by Workman Facilities Management
* Contract, which encompasses M&E works, to provide repairs and maintenance across entire shopping centre and its grounds, is valued at more than 2.5 million pounds Source text: bit.ly/25KpPpG Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
LONDON, April 11 The London Stock Exchange is targeting more listings from companies in the Middle East, following a dearth of initial public offerings in the aftermath of Britain's vote to leave the European Union.