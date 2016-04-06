April 6 Comptel Oyj :

* Comptel has received significant order from Telefonica Group customer in south america

* The deal is an expansion to the current contract including Flowone Fulfilment software solutions and related support services

* Value of deal is approximately 1.2 million euros ($1.36 million)