BRIEF-Granite awarded $22 mln highway reconstruction project in California
* Granite awarded $22 million highway reconstruction project in California
April 6 (Reuters) -
* Benchmark says mailed a letter to shareholders
* Benchmark says urges shareholders to vote for its director nominees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Granite awarded $22 million highway reconstruction project in California
* Intercontinental Exchange Inc says Launch of Ice Data Services' new reference data solution for Ice's futures exchanges Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: