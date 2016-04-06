April 6 Elbit Imaging Ltd :
* Elbit Imaging announces class action settlement
* Elbit Imaging says co and some other defendants entered
settlement agreement with plaintiffs in a class action suit
* In consideration of payment of NIS 46 million, Hotels &
Marina Transactions cause of action to be exhausted with respect
to all defendants
* Co's share in compensation is about $1 million, rest will
be financed by co's D&O Insurance
