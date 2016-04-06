April 6 Schlumberger AG :

* Sales of 167.4 million euros ($190.05 million) in short 9-month business year after 194.1 million euros in full financial year 2014/2015

* Overall objective for FY 2016 is to achieve increased earnings compared to last year and to meet the ambitious growth plans Source text - bit.ly/1RXBZ7n Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8808 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)