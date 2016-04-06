April 6 Savaria Corp

* Says unit silver cross automotive signed a definitive agreement to purchase automotive division of shoppers home health care

* Says savaria will use cash on hand to pay for acquisition, which will cost approximately $10 million, net of adjustments

* Says savaria will brand these newly acquired automotive locations under silver cross banner