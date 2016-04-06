BRIEF-Manulife acquires 8 cross street in Singapore
* Manulife Real Estate acquired 355,000 square foot, class A office tower in Singapore for about US$526 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 6 Gigpeak, Inc
* Entered into third amended and restated loan and security agreement - sec filing
* Total aggregate amount that borrowers are entitled to borrow from svb has increased to $29 million
* Amended revolving loan will mature on april 5, 2018 and acquisition term loan will mature on april 1, 2021 Source (bit.ly/1RXQ44J)
LONDON, April 11 The London Stock Exchange is targeting more listings from companies in the Middle East, following a dearth of initial public offerings in the aftermath of Britain's vote to leave the European Union.