BRIEF-Manulife acquires 8 cross street in Singapore
* Manulife Real Estate acquired 355,000 square foot, class A office tower in Singapore for about US$526 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 6 NAXS Nordic Access Buyout Fund publ AB :
* Resurs Holding AB, a Nordic Capital Fund VII portfolio company, announces its intention to launch an initial public offering and listing on NASDAQ Stockholm
Source text: bit.ly/22cej1y
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Manulife Real Estate acquired 355,000 square foot, class A office tower in Singapore for about US$526 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Enerkem Inc says its commercial facility, located in Edmonton, Alberta, has met all operational milestones set by its senior lender integrated asset management Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: