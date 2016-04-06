BRIEF-Manulife acquires 8 cross street in Singapore
* Manulife Real Estate acquired 355,000 square foot, class A office tower in Singapore for about US$526 million
April 6 Sibanye Gold Ltd :
* Has entered into discussions with leadership of Association Of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU)
* AMCU has agreed to suspend any industrial action at Sibanye's operations
* Will continue to engage constructively with amcu leadership in an attempt to ensure a favourable outcome for all stakeholders - Sibanye CEO
* Enerkem Inc says its commercial facility, located in Edmonton, Alberta, has met all operational milestones set by its senior lender integrated asset management