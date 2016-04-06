April 6 Sibanye Gold Ltd :

* Has entered into discussions with leadership of Association Of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU)

* AMCU has agreed to suspend any industrial action at Sibanye's operations

* Will continue to engage constructively with amcu leadership in an attempt to ensure a favourable outcome for all stakeholders - Sibanye CEO