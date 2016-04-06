Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 11 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Tuesday:
April 6 Premier Foods Plc
* Providing an update following its announcement last week regarding revised proposed offer by mccormick & company, inc
* Over next few days, co is scheduled to meet its main institutional investors to provide them with further insight into business
* Premier and its advisers have also had detailed discussions with mccormick and its advisers regarding premier's pension plans.
* Discussions between mccormick, premier and their respective advisers have been constructive. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, April 11 Germany's Linde has for a second time rejected a request for a shareholder vote at its annual general meeting next month on its planned $65 billion merger with U.S. industrial gases rival Praxair.