BRIEF-Ability announces resignation of five board members
* Ability inc. Announces resignation of five board members; controlling shareholders reiterate their commitment to the company
April 6 Hopscotch Groupe :
* FY net income group share of 0.9 million versus 1.8 million euro ($2.1 million) a year ago
* FY current operating income of 1.5 million versus 3.6 million year ago
* Says Q1 2016 is expected to be favorable Source text: bit.ly/1UIwJIi Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8767 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Ability inc. Announces resignation of five board members; controlling shareholders reiterate their commitment to the company
April 11 Imax Corp, best known for enormous movie screens, said on Tuesday it signed an agreement with theater chain AMC Entertainment for 25 new theaters across Europe.