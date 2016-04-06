BRIEF-Teamax Smart City Technology returns to profit of 323.5 mln yuan in 2016
* Says it returns to net profit of 323.5 million yuan ($46.89 million) in 2016 versus net loss of 2.5 million yuan year ago
April 6 Marie Brizard Wine And Spirits SA :
* Success of exercice of convertible bonds before March 31
* 1,802,216 new shares will be issued
* Will generate capital increase of 3.6 million euro ($4.1 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8755 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW DELHI, April 11 India's passenger vehicle sales are expected to grow by as much as 9 percent in fiscal 2017-18, before stabalising at a higher growth rate in the coming years, the country's auto industry body said on Tuesday.