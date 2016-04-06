April 6 (Reuters) -

* Moody's Comments On Disney's Leadership Changes; No Impact On A2 Credit Ratings Or Stable Outlook

* Moody's does not expect any meaningful changes to Disney's operational strategies or financial policies

* A2 senior unsecured long term debt rating, Prime-1 short term debt rating or stable outlook will not be impacted by recent announcement Source - bit.ly/1PU91Rp