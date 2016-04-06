BRIEF-Nivloc Nevada area property acquisitions
* It has staked 42 lode claims, and acquired an additional 8 lode claims, contiguous to co's Nivloc Property Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 6 (Reuters) -
* Moody's Comments On Disney's Leadership Changes; No Impact On A2 Credit Ratings Or Stable Outlook
* Moody's does not expect any meaningful changes to Disney's operational strategies or financial policies
* A2 senior unsecured long term debt rating, Prime-1 short term debt rating or stable outlook will not be impacted by recent announcement Source - bit.ly/1PU91Rp Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* It has staked 42 lode claims, and acquired an additional 8 lode claims, contiguous to co's Nivloc Property Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Robert Duggan reports 18.2 percent stake in Pulse Biosciences Inc as of March 20 versus 15.4 percent stake as of February 7 - sec filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2nZlYTO] Further company coverage: