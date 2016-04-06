BRIEF-Nivloc Nevada area property acquisitions
* It has staked 42 lode claims, and acquired an additional 8 lode claims, contiguous to co's Nivloc Property Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 6 Toyota Motor Sales Usa
* Recalling about 4,170 model year 2016 toyota rav4; about 90 model year 2016 rx 350
* Toyota motor sales, usa, inc says is also recalling approximately 12,400 model year 2016 es 350 Source (toyota.us/23bQnBh) Further company coverage:
* Robert Duggan reports 18.2 percent stake in Pulse Biosciences Inc as of March 20 versus 15.4 percent stake as of February 7 - sec filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2nZlYTO] Further company coverage: