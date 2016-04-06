Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 6 Telefonica
* Says via its unit, Telefonica Emisiones SAU, it has issued bonds of 2.75 billion euros ($3.14 billion) on the Euromarket under Guaranteed Euro Programme for the Issuance of Debt Instruments
* The issue is divided in two parts
* The first part in the amount of 1.40 billion euros, maturity on April 13, 2022 and annual coupon of 0.75 percent
* The second part in the amount of 1.35 billion euros, maturity on April 13, 2026 and annual coupon of 1.46 percent
* Payment and closing of the issue is scheduled on April 13 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8754 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order