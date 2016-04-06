BRIEF-LPL Financial announces nomination of William Glavin as new independent director
* Lpl financial files definitive proxy materials, announces nomination of william glavin as new independent director
April 6 (Reuters) -
* Former chairman of Pulte Homes Bill Pulte on CNBC: current board member and former PulteGroup CEO James Grosfeld has more experience in homebuilding industry than other members on board
* Former chairman of Pulte Homes Bill Pulte on CNBC: President Ryan Marshall and COO Harmon Smith could be good CEO candidates
* Former chairman of Pulte Homes Bill Pulte on CNBC: CEO Richard Dugas' background is not from the ground up in the field; somebody who understands homebuilding would be a "great" CEO
* Former chairman of Pulte Homes Bill Pulte on CNBC: don't see reason for CEO Richard Dugas to stay till 2017; hoping for new CEO in next few months Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
April 11 American Airlines Group Inc on Tuesday raised its quarterly forecast for a key revenue metric, citing higher average fares.