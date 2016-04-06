BRIEF-UK's CMA says not to probe Stanley Black-Newell deal further
April 11 UK's Competition and Markets Authority(CMA):
April 6 Compagnie Lebon SA :
* FY net income group share of 14.0 million euro versus 12.0 million euro ($13.7 million) a year ago
* Proposes FY dividend of 3.8 euro
* Management confirms target announced in 2013 to double in value within 10 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8757 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 11 UK's Competition and Markets Authority(CMA):
MOSCOW, April 11 Russia saw a net capital outflow of $15.4 billion in the first quarter of 2017, the same amount as in the whole of 2016, the central bank data showed on Tuesday.