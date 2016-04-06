BRIEF-LPL Financial announces nomination of William Glavin as new independent director
* Lpl financial files definitive proxy materials, announces nomination of william glavin as new independent director
April 6 Alaska Air Group Inc
* Alaska airlines to fly bellingham to kona, on the big island of hawaii
* Nonstop, seasonal service to kona begins nov. 12 and ends april 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Lpl financial files definitive proxy materials, announces nomination of william glavin as new independent director
April 11 American Airlines Group Inc on Tuesday raised its quarterly forecast for a key revenue metric, citing higher average fares.