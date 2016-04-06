BRIEF-Loews agrees to buy Consolidated Container Co for about $1.2 bln
* Loews Corporation agrees to acquire Consolidated Container Company
April 6 Caisse De Dépôt Et Placement Du Québec
* Announced $12.8-million investment in addénergie
* Will invest $8.5 million , and investissement québec $4 .3 million Source text for Eikon:
* Sarissa Capital Management issues statement in connection with its intent to nominate a minority slate to board of directors of innoviva inc