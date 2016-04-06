UPDATE 1-American Airlines raises forecast for key revenue metric
April 11 American Airlines Group Inc on Tuesday raised its quarterly forecast for a key revenue metric, citing higher average fares.
April 6 Nikkei:
* Mitsubishi Corp plans to begin Australian sales of diesel oil in June - Nikkei
* In phase 1, Mitsubishi will acquire 50,000kl of diesel from JX Holdings unit JX Nippon Oil & Energy for around 1.5 billion yen to sell in Australia - Nikkei
* Mitsubishi aims to sell an annual 650,000kl to 800,000kl of diesel in Australia, generating annual revenue of 52 bln to 65 bln yen - Nikkei
* Ability inc. Announces resignation of five board members; controlling shareholders reiterate their commitment to the company