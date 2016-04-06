BRIEF-Nivloc Nevada area property acquisitions
* It has staked 42 lode claims, and acquired an additional 8 lode claims, contiguous to co's Nivloc Property
April 6 Weight Watchers International Inc
* Weight Watchers says CEO James R. Chambers FY 2015 total compensation $3.2 million versus $9.1 million in FY 2014 - SEC filing
* Weight Watchers says director Oprah Winfrey's total compensation for fiscal 2015 is $13 million, including $12.8 million in option awards
* Robert Duggan reports 18.2 percent stake in Pulse Biosciences Inc as of March 20 versus 15.4 percent stake as of February 7