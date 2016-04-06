BRIEF-Ability announces resignation of five board members
* Ability inc. Announces resignation of five board members; controlling shareholders reiterate their commitment to the company
April 6 Giglio Group SpA :
* Signs partnership agreement with Gambero Rosso to broadcast content of Italian agrifood, food and wine, and tourism sectors in China Source text: bit.ly/1TC3kOI Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Ability inc. Announces resignation of five board members; controlling shareholders reiterate their commitment to the company
April 11 Imax Corp, best known for enormous movie screens, said on Tuesday it signed an agreement with theater chain AMC Entertainment for 25 new theaters across Europe.