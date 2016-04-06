Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 6 MGI France SA :
* FY net income group share 7.5 million euros ($8.56 million) versus 6.3 million euros year ago
* FY operating income 10.2 million euros versus 8.2 million euros year ago Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8767 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order