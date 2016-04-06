BRIEF-AlixPartners updates on Jaeger in administration
* Peter Saville, Ryan Grant, Catherine Williamson of AlixPartners appointed joint administrators over Jaeger, Jaeger Shops, Jaeger Company’s Shops, The Jaeger Co
April 6 Urbanove:
* Filing of a request to initiate a judicial reorganisation procedure
* Urbanove Shopping Development is jointly held by private investors, including Banimmo, for 70 pct Source text: bit.ly/1oCgyhs Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 10 Information technology company Ciber Inc said on Monday that it and some of its U.S. units filed for bankruptcy protection under Chapter 11 in the U.S. bankruptcy court in the District of Delaware.