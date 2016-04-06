BRIEF-Catalyst Biosciences says milestone payment received with completion of IND-enabling toxicology studies
* Catalyst Biosciences Inc - milestone payment received with completion of IND-enabling toxicology studies
April 6 EOS Imaging SA :
Announces co-marketing agreement with Medtronic Japan
Hydropothecary - $3.28 million of 8 percent interest bearing secured convertible debentures converted into equity, resulting in issuance of 4.7 million common shares