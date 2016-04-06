April 6 (Reuters) -

* Tokyo Disney Resort Operator Oriental Land Likely Netted 74 Billion Yen ($670 Million) For The Year Ended March 31 -Nikkei

* Oriental Land's Sales Likely Came In At 470.3 Billion Yen For The Year Ended March 31 - Nikkei

* Oriental Land's Group Operating Profit Likely Fell 4% To 106 Billion Yen For The Year Ended March 31 - Nikkei Source (s.nikkei.com/1UWyXEt) Further company coverage: