April 6 Moody's:

* Moody's affirms Pfizer's A1/Prime-1 ratings; Stable outlook

* Rating outlook based on Moody's expectation that co will sustain solid credit ratios including debt/ebitda of about 2.0 times

* Stable outlook reflects Moody's view that potential split-up of Pfizer's business is outside 12 to 18 month timeframe