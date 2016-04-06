GLOBAL MARKETS-Investors play safe as Syria tensions rise
LONDON, April 11 Nervous investors sought shelter in gold, Treasuries and the yen on Tuesday as growing tensions over Syria put the U.S. administration and Russia on a collision course.
April 6 Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Cipher Pharmaceuticals announces approvals of astion acquired barrier creams by Health Canada and the Medicines Evaluation Board
* Says in addition European approval of helioclin pruritus SD cream (also known as pruridexin) was achieved
* In Canada , Cipher plans to market products through its internal sales team
* Says company expects to out-license helioclin pruritus sd cream and helioclin dermatitis SD cream in Europe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Kerr mines strengthens board and management with new appointments