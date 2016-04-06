BRIEF-Prospector agrees to acquire gold prospects in Peru from Milpo
April 6 India Globalization Capital Inc Says Acquired 51% Of M10
* Plantation, a company located in malaysia with expertise in vertical farming
* India globalization capital inc says deal for 1 million shares of unregistered igc stock comprising a purchase price of $520,000
* Update following discovery of inadvertent communication that included internal forecast of 2017 and 2018 adjusted EBITDA to individuals outside Co