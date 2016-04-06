BRIEF-Stewardship Financial announces pricing of upsized follow-on public offering of common stock
* Stewardship Financial Corporation announces pricing of upsized follow-on public offering of common stock
April 6 S&P
* California's estimated $1.48 billion GO bonds assigned 'AA-' rating
* California's estimated $1.48 billion GO bonds assigned 'AA-' rating

* "GO ratings are also based on our view of the state's diverse and expanding economy"
* Loews Corporation agrees to acquire Consolidated Container Company