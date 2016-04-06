GLOBAL MARKETS-Investors play safe as Syria tensions rise
LONDON, April 11 Nervous investors sought shelter in gold, Treasuries and the yen on Tuesday as growing tensions over Syria put the U.S. administration and Russia on a collision course.
April 6 Applied Optoelectronics Inc
* Unit entered into sale contract, finance lease agreement with chailease finance co structured as a sale lease-back transaction
* Pursuant to sale contract, company sold certain equipment to chailease for a purchase price of nt$312.9 million
* Finance lease agreement has 3-year term; co is to pay an initial monthly payment of nt$62.9 million
* Title of equipment will be transferred to company upon expiration of finance lease agreement - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
LONDON, April 11 Nervous investors sought shelter in gold, Treasuries and the yen on Tuesday as growing tensions over Syria put the U.S. administration and Russia on a collision course.
* Kerr mines strengthens board and management with new appointments