April 6 Applied Optoelectronics Inc

* Unit entered into sale contract, finance lease agreement with chailease finance co structured as a sale lease-back transaction

* Pursuant to sale contract, company sold certain equipment to chailease for a purchase price of nt$312.9 million

* Finance lease agreement has 3-year term; co is to pay an initial monthly payment of nt$62.9 million

* Title of equipment will be transferred to company upon expiration of finance lease agreement - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)