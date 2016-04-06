April 6 Rush Enterprises Inc

* Announced implementation of a plan for consolidation of its navistar division dealership network

* Says in total, company expects to close 13 rush truck centers in first half of 2016

* Anticipate that closures will result in annual expense reductions of approximately $11.0 million

* Facility consolidations are expected to result in a restructuring charge estimated at about $4.0 million to $6.0 million

* Significant majority of charge will be taken in q1 of 2016, with remainder expected to occur in q2 of 2016.

* Expect to be able to retain about 55% of revenue from rush truck centers locations through consolidation into other nearby locations

* Plan includes closing centers in kankakee, decatur, ottawa, mount vernon and grayslake, illinois; ontario, oregon on may 1

* In addition, company plans to classify certain excess real estate as held-for-sale

* Plans to classify certain excess real estate as held-for-sale will result in impairment charges of $4.9 million in q1

* Plan also includes closing rush truck centers in findlay, ohio; and statesville, north carolina on may 1, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)