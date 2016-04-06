GLOBAL MARKETS-Investors play safe as Syria tensions rise
LONDON, April 11 Nervous investors sought shelter in gold, Treasuries and the yen on Tuesday as growing tensions over Syria put the U.S. administration and Russia on a collision course.
April 6 Rush Enterprises Inc
* Announced implementation of a plan for consolidation of its navistar division dealership network
* Says in total, company expects to close 13 rush truck centers in first half of 2016
* Anticipate that closures will result in annual expense reductions of approximately $11.0 million
* Facility consolidations are expected to result in a restructuring charge estimated at about $4.0 million to $6.0 million
* Significant majority of charge will be taken in q1 of 2016, with remainder expected to occur in q2 of 2016.
* Expect to be able to retain about 55% of revenue from rush truck centers locations through consolidation into other nearby locations
* Plan includes closing centers in kankakee, decatur, ottawa, mount vernon and grayslake, illinois; ontario, oregon on may 1
* In addition, company plans to classify certain excess real estate as held-for-sale
* Plans to classify certain excess real estate as held-for-sale will result in impairment charges of $4.9 million in q1
* Plan also includes closing rush truck centers in findlay, ohio; and statesville, north carolina on may 1, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Kerr mines strengthens board and management with new appointments