BRIEF-Goodyear Tire & Rubber sets quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.10per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 6 William J. Pulte:
* Considering whether further governance changes, beyond the immediate removal of the CEO may be required in PulteGroup- SEC filing
* Will continue to closely monitor actions of PHM, board and management and may engage in further communications with the board
* William J. Pulte had sent a letter to PulteGroup board on April 4, 2016 Source text for Eikon:
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.10per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cytori announces pricing of $9.5m public offering of common stock