April 6 S&P :

* Florida State Board Of Education Series 2016b PECO Refunding Bonds Rated 'AAA' Florida GO Debt Rating affirmed at 'AAA'

* affirmed its 'AAA' general obligation (GO) rating on the Florida's parity debt and its 'AA+' rating on the state's appropriation debt

* 'AAA' rating reflects our view of Florida's continued good general revenue growth, with collections meeting estimates as of february 2016 Source text - bit.ly/1WdlRSp (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)