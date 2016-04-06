GLOBAL MARKETS-Investors play safe as Syria tensions rise
LONDON, April 11 Nervous investors sought shelter in gold, Treasuries and the yen on Tuesday as growing tensions over Syria put the U.S. administration and Russia on a collision course.
April 6 Five Oaks Investment Corp
* Five Oaks Acquisition Corp, unit of co, elected not to renew master repurchase agreement dated as of February 25, 2014
* Says the repurchase agreement provided for an aggregate maximum capacity of $125 million
* Barclays warehouse facility is adequate for its foreseeable needs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Kerr mines strengthens board and management with new appointments