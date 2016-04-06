GLOBAL MARKETS-Investors play safe as Syria tensions rise
LONDON, April 11 Nervous investors sought shelter in gold, Treasuries and the yen on Tuesday as growing tensions over Syria put the U.S. administration and Russia on a collision course.
April 6 Pennymac Financial Services
* Co, through two of its units, entered into second amendment and restatement of that certain amended and restated agreement
* Agreement provides for maximum combined purchase price of $907 million, of which maximum combined committed purchase price is $700 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
LONDON, April 11 Nervous investors sought shelter in gold, Treasuries and the yen on Tuesday as growing tensions over Syria put the U.S. administration and Russia on a collision course.
* Kerr mines strengthens board and management with new appointments