GLOBAL MARKETS-Investors play safe as Syria tensions rise
LONDON, April 11 Nervous investors sought shelter in gold, Treasuries and the yen on Tuesday as growing tensions over Syria put the U.S. administration and Russia on a collision course.
April 6 Rennova Health Inc
* March 31, 2016, Rennova Health, Inc., a delaware corporation, entered into an agreement to sell certain of accounts receivable
* Receivables sold had estimated collectable value of $8.7 million and have been adjusted down to about $4.3 million in books and records
* Purchase price for accounts receivable sold was $5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Kerr mines strengthens board and management with new appointments