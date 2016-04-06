April 6 Rennova Health Inc

* March 31, 2016, Rennova Health, Inc., a delaware corporation, entered into an agreement to sell certain of accounts receivable

* Receivables sold had estimated collectable value of $8.7 million and have been adjusted down to about $4.3 million in books and records

* Purchase price for accounts receivable sold was $5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)