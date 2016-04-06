April 6 S&P On Puerto Rico

* Puerto Rico debt moratorium could lead to default

* Believe commonwealth's and prepa's weak liquidity will likely lead to a go and utility default on july 1 payment date

* Debt moratorium legislation is consistent with existing 'cc' rating on commonwealth's tax-supported debt not already in default

* Made no change to 'cc' rating on creditwatch negative on Puerto Rico electric power authority

* While impact of debt moratorium legislation on prasa is less certain, expect it reinforces likelihood of potential selective default by prasa

* Made no change to 'ccc-' rating on creditwatch negative on puerto rico aqueduct and sewer authority

* Anticipate the senior-lien revenue bonds, due on July 1, 2016, to be paid on time and in full